Huset’s Speedway’s Race for the Track Canceled

BRANDON, S.D. – The race for Huset’s Speedway is no more.

A statement from the speedway says that despite their best efforts, they were “unable to secure the minimum participation level” to hold the event.

Drivers or sponsors were required to post a $200,000 deposit for the “winner take the track” race.

As of early July, three drivers had signed on to race. The track itself had returned to the open market. However, if not sold by May 7, all assets including bleachers and buildings will be auctioned off to the highest bidders.