Mexico’s Foreign Minister Says Attack was Terror

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – Mexico’s foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, says the Mexican government considers the mass shooting at a Texas Walmart to be an act of terrorism against Mexican citizens on U.S. soil.

Ebrard said at a news conference Monday that eight of the 22 people killed in Saturday’s attack in El Paso were Mexican nationals, as were six of the roughly two dozen people who were wounded.

He says he’s been meeting with U.S. law enforcement and will forward what he has learned to Mexico’s attorney general on Tuesday. Ebrard also says Mexico will participate in the investigation and trial of the man suspected of carrying out the attack.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime aimed at immigrants.