Out and About with Kali: Week of August 5

Rub elbows with a PGA Champion, enjoy some local food and drinks, or find some friends to watch the upcoming meteor shower with, assuming the clouds stay away! Kali Trautman dishes on a few of the events you could check out here locally this first full week of August!

Monday, August 5 – Steve Stricker Autograph & Photo Session at 2:30 p.m., Austad’s Golf in Sioux Falls

Join Austad’s Golf for an incredible chance to meet 2018 Sanford Invitational Champion and future US Ryder Cup Captain, Steve Stricker! Steve will sign autographs, take photos and visit with patrons. The appearance is free and open to any and everyone.

Saturday, August 10 – Pedal FARR in Sioux Falls

Join in for the 4th annual Pedal FARR (Falls Area River Ride), to raise money for local families battling cancer. The day starts and ends at Remedy Brewing Company and will tour the trails with 6 additional stops at local establishments along the way. Each stop will be giving away items and will have specials exclusively for riders. The day features food trucks, outdoor games, and bands along the way! Swag for registered riders and additional giveaways with raffles will be at Remedy. If you love to bike, you love fun and you love to help local families battling cancer, this is the ride for you!

Saturday, August 10 – 4th Annual Co-p Block Party at the The Co-op Natural Foods in Sioux Falls

The Co-op is hosting the 4th annual Co-op Block Party! The parking lot will be taken over with a food tent with lots of options, a local beer tent, local farmers market, local craft makers, local cheese, free face painting and crafts for kids, Breaks Coffee booth, special guest DJ’s all day long and a farm themed photo booth with a grand prize giveaway!

Saturday, August 10 – The Swinged Cat Aliment & Ale Fest, 6th Meridian Hop Farm in Yankton

6th Meridian Hop Farm in Yankton is hosting a new celebration of good food, good drinks and good times: The Swinged Cat Aliment & Ale Fest! Named after a quote from Governor Mellette, this festival features brewery samples from 15 regional breweries, local food trucks and a great music lineup! A $30 ticket gives you a tasting glass and 10 samples. You won’t want to miss this unique first time celebration! $30

Saturday, August 10 – Meteor Shower Party, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run in Sioux Falls

Head to the park for some night sky viewing! The Persied Meteor Shower will be in full force. Visitors can look through the park telescope, enjoy some meteor shower viewing, hike to the overlooks for a tour of the night sky by park staff and enjoy an evening at the park. The event is free to attend with just a park entrance license required to enter the park.