Part-Time Automotive Detailer

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers.

PART TIME Automotive Detailers WANTED!

We are seeking someone to work a few weekdays per week – starting time when they are available to come in until 5 or 6pm PLUS Saturdays from 8am-5pm. FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING! We can work around college school schedules!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team in Part Time Automotive Detailer positions!

No experience is necessary.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE and FLEXIBLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES to all part time employees.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Valid Driver’s license

-Must be at least 18 years of age

-Good Communication Skills

-Efficient

-Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=17530&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C