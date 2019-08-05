Premier Center Changing Bag Policy Effective September 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center is implementing new bag restriction starting next month.

Beginning September 1st, no clutches or handbags larger than four-and-a-half by six-and-a-half inches will be allowed. Drawstring bags and backpacks will also be banned.

The Premier Center is also putting a clear bag policy in effect. That means you can bring in a clear, one-gallon ziplock bag or a clear stadium bag that’s no bigger than one foot by one foot.

Guests will be allowed just one bag each and all bags will be inspected.