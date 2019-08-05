REPORT: Purdue-Fort Wayne To Leave Summit League

Expected To Officially Announce That They Will Join Horizon League Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As the Summit League continues to entrench itself along the I-29 corridor, the last team playing in the eastern timezone is reportedly heading out.

Purdue-Fort Wayne has called a press conference at 8 AM CST tomorrow morning in which they are expected to announce that they will be leaving the Summit League to join the Horizon League. A member of the Summit since 2007, the school will play out at least the upcoming year in the Summit before making the move.

The Summit will stay still be nine teams despite Fort Wayne leaving and due to the return of UMKC next year.

The notable exception, though, is in baseball which will be down to five teams. Five also is the minimum number of teams a conference must field to keep an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, so it is quite likely the Summit might look to add a school with a baseball program to boost its number back to six.