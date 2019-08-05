Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Responds to Early Morning Fire

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire in southeast Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

Responding crews found the garage of the residence located on the 1500 block of East 56th Street fully engulfed in flames at around 3:30 a.m. Authorities say crews were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

Authorities say two cats were found in good condition after searching the residence. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.