Sioux Falls Pools Closing Date Announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – You can bet kids don’t want to hear this, but the summer pool season is drawing to a close.

Those in charge say it’s been a good season so far.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation works closely with the National Weather Service Office to keep people safe during severe weather.

Sometimes storms can shut down the pools for a day or two, but so far this summer has been pretty average. Jean Pearson, a Recreation Program Coordinator for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, says “We didn’t see any more days this year than we have historically. But, obviously, every summer we always have a few days where you’re going to be closed because the weather just isn’t conducive to be outdoors swimming.”

The “Swimming Gone To The Dogs” events mark the end of pool season in Sioux Falls. They will be held at Laurel Oak Park Sunday, August 18 from 3:30 to 5:00 and at Terrace Family Aquatic Center on Tuesday, September 3 from 5:30 to 7:00.