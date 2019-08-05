STATE LEGION B-Three’s Company For Championship Tuesday Thanks To Redfield & Hartford/Humboldt Wins
H/H Eliminates Winner/Colome 9-2 While Redfield Hands Lennox First Loss 15-11
LENNOX, S.D. — Three’s Company for South Dakota State Legion B Baseball Championship Tuesday thanks to Redfield battling back to win a slugfest over host Lennox.
Highlighted by a seven-run third inning, Redfield avoided elimination and handed Lennox its first loss of the tournament 15-11 on Monday evening in Lennox. Earlier in the day Hartford/Humboldt eliminated Winner/Colome 9-2.
Redfield’s win means three teams will head into championship Tuesday. Redfield will face Hartford/Humboldt at 1 PM with the winner then facing Lennox for the championship at or around 3:30 PM.
Click on the video viewer for Monday’s highlights!