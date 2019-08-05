SWAT Responding to Barricaded Suspect Following Domestic Assault Incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police, and SWAT are responding to a barricaded suspect in central Sioux Falls following a domestic assault incident.

Police can confirm the incident began as a domestic assault and that the suspect is believed to have a knife.

Police are diverting traffic north of the University of Sioux Falls campus between South Summit and Menlo Avenues on 22nd Street.

Police don’t have any condition of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.