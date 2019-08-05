TenHaken Proposes $545 Million Budget For 2020

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken has a lot of plans for next year’s spending as he proposes the largest budget in the city’s history. He gave his 20-20 budget address Monday.

Mayor Tenhaken is recommending a record $545-million budget for 2020. One of the mayor’s main focuses is on infrastructure. He says it’s time to “catch up” on some much needed repairs.

“Our street system is the largest, highest valued and most critical asset of our city. We have a responsibility to move the needle with additional dollars,” said TenHaken.

He wants 80 percent of the sales and use tax to be dedicated to repairing and rebuilding highways and streets.

TenHaken also wants to focus on tackling mental health and addiction issues. He’s recommending a$100,000 be set aside for the operations of the Community Triage Center, which would help address addiction and behavioral health issues in the community.

“Addiction and mental health are topics a lot of people have a personal connection to and want an effort to put their support behind. These conversations have been a huge success so far,” said TenHaken.

He also wants to add another resource officer who would work with community members who are at risk of suicide and those who need access to drug treatment.

“This is important because we know we can not arrest our way out of an addiction problem,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken says crime has been an unfortunate result of population growth in Sioux Falls.

“This year the city has encountered a higher level of reported gunshots fired,” said TenHaken.

So he is authorizing four new patrol officers to keep pace with the population growth. He also wants a narcotics sergeant added to the police force. In all TenHaken plans to add 20 additional city employees to carry out important roles for citizens.

“My administration is focused on putting our citywide vision of ‘taking care of today for a better tomorrow’ into action,” said TenHaken.

City councilors will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on September 10th and a final vote will take place on September 17th.