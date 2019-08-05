Tomorrow: National Night Out in Sioux Falls Neighborhoods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For 30 years now the National Night Out campaign has been bringing communities closer to the police who serve them.

On Tuesday, police will be joining a lot of different neighborhoods and groups that are gathering for cook-outs and block parties. The Sioux Falls Police Department and Fire Rescue make it a point to visit every event to build and improve community relationships.

Law enforcement officers say it’s one of the community events they really look forward to.

“This is a great event, it really brings neighbors together, let’s them meet each other, then they can look out for each other. They can talk about issues. Obviously, police officers that stop out there, they can relay any problems that have happened in their communities,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Find a full list of participating neighborhoods and times below:

West Sioux Falls

6301 West Misty Glen Place – 6:30-8:00 p.m.

5100 Block West St James Drive – 6:30-8:00 p.m.

2400 Block South Wellington Avenue – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Summit Events Hall, 315 North Summit Ave – 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Campus Park, 1700 South Summit Avenue – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

5500 Block West 50th Street – 6:00-9:00 p.m.

900 Block West 36th Street – 7:00-8:30 p.m.

2600 Block Weest 29th Street – 6:15-8:00 p.m.

Kirkeby-Over Stadium Picnic Shelter, 2700 South Lake Avenue – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Galway Park, 7420 West 64th Street – 7:00-8:00 p.m.

East Sioux Falls