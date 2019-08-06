A Mental Health Officer May Be Coming to Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D.– It’s the largest proposed budget in Sioux Falls history, one of the items on mayor TenHaken’s list addresses mental health.

During his budget address Monday, the mayor highlighted the need for a community resource officer focused on mental health. The goal is to have an officer who has the training and development to work with individuals at risk of mental health and suicidal challenges. Erica Beck, the mayor’s Chief of Staff, said the additional officer will also help in situations where mental health is a factor.

The topic of mental health is growing into a more prevalent conversation across the country. In Sioux Falls, the city is taking action on the community’s mental health by proposing a mental health officer.

“Having an officer that’s skilled and trained in how to address those individuals and probably will have a relationship with them to begin with, will be a benefit not only to the community as a whole, but the person that they’re working with in the police department and the officer themselves,” said Beck.

Beck said its not just a local challenge, but an issue we face on a national level.

“More and more people are becoming impacted by mental health, issues within the community and as well as addiction issues. So this gives us an opportunity to help evolve our team members and their skill sets in an effort to address that,” she said.

Lorna Wounded Head is a family resource, field specialist for SDSU extension and an organizer for the mental health first aid trainings.

She said 1 in 5 Americans suffer from mental illness and the city’s proposal is essential for the community.

“With the city council supporting it, it’s helping to reduce that stigma of mental health. Its says this is important, we care about people and we want to help people,” said Wounded Head.

Wounded Head says with the community providing resources it will encourage the conversation of mental health.

“I think people are going to be more willing to reach out for help, to contact SDSU Extension for resources, to contact the city of Sioux Falls for resources, and just to make that step towards better health,” she said.

Beck says the city is hoping to have the position filled by the beginning of next year. If you’re interest in learning more, visit SDSU Extention’s website for the Mental Health First Aid Training and more mental health events.