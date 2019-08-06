Deadline Today to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Pamela Saulsby reminds South Dakotas there is still time to get the help you need to recover

Pamela Saulsby doesn’t make it to the great state of South Dakota very often, but when she does, she’s more than willing to help roll up her sleeves and get any job done. There are a lot of our families, friends and neighbors hurting yet from this springs’ storms. If they or you haven’t yet registered for FEMA Assistance, the deadline, Saulsby reminds, is today. Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

While FEMA may be less visible with the deadline upon us, there remain a lot of FEMA ‘boots on the ground,’ she says. And there are numerous resources available to home and business owners impacted by winter storms and spring flooding. Contact the number below and in the video, for more information.

Call 1-800-621-3362 for FEMA assistance, register online at disasterassistance.gov, lot into the FEMA App, or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.