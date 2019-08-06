Lennox Wins State “B” Legion Title Over Redfield
LENNOX, SD… Redfield advanced to the State “B” title game Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Hartford/Humboldt. Bennett Osborn twirled a 2-hitter for his 2nd shutout of the tournament and was named the MVP of the state tourney. But the home team got a 3-hitter from Tyson Stoebner in the title game against Redfield and won 2-0 thanks to a pair of 1st inning RBI’s from JD Kirchner. It was the 3rd overall state legion title for Lennox (1953, 1993).