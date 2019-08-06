North Excited That Jack’s Returning to Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, SD… We recently told you that Jack Nicklaus was returning for the 2019 Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club. Tournament host Andy North is thrilled to get to play with The Golden Bear against Dave Stockton and Hale Irwin knowing that it was the big draw on the weekend for area golf fans. “Yeah it’s pretty neat to get Jack here and we’ve been doing these for probably 5 or 6 years and it adds such a difference. And the tour fought it because it wasn’t part of the tournament and it’s been fantastic. Absolutely been fantastic…” The Legends Series Exhibition is Saturday, September 21st at 3:00. And last year’s 9-hole competition came right down to the final hole where Graham Marsh sank the winning putt. Jack rolled in a long birdie putt on the first hole and also nailed an eagle putt during the 9 holes.