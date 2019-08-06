Officials: 37 People Treated for Injuries in Ohio Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Ohio hospital officials say 37 people have been treated for injuries connected to the mass shooting in Dayton over the weekend.

Authorities have said 14 people were treated for gunshot wounds after a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area Sunday, killing nine people. The gunman was quickly shot by patrolling officers who responded to the shooting within 30 seconds from when it started.

Officials say the other 23 people had non-firearm injuries that were sustained when as they fled the scene.

Hospital officials say seven victims remained hospitalized Tuesday.