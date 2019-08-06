Police: 19-Year-Old Driver Ejected in Crash After Reaching High Speeds

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Bridgewater teen was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover crash in central Sioux Falls overnight.

Police say the 19-year-old driver was heading east on 14th Street and crossed Cliff Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was unable to negotiate a curve in the road, struck a landscaping boulder, and was ejected from the vehicle after rolling.

Police say speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. They say estimated speeds reached more than 80mph.

The driver is in critical but stable condition.