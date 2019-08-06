Renner Legion Team Making Big Strides

Renner Legion Team Making Big Strides

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RENNER, SD… The Renner Post 307 Legion baseball team heads into the Central Plains Regional Tournament in Sioux Falls with plenty of confidence and momentum after beating RC Post 22 in the State “A” title game 6-4. Post 22 has won 42 state championships and this was the first for Jack Van Leur’s team. But he really likes what he sees in his program. “This has been our goal. We want out program to be a top-notch program. Everybody’s always chasing Rapid City Post 22 because their program is run so well. And we just had that in mind that we want to be that team that’s there with them at the end of the year, every single year and we’re getting there…” says Van Leur. The Royals play the 4:00 game Wednesday against the Wisconsin state champs at Sioux Falls Stadium.