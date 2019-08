September 8: 2019 Sioux Falls Marathon

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2019 Sioux Falls Marathon takes runners through some of the most vibrant and historic districts in Sioux Falls and it’s only a month away.

For those who don’t think they are up to taking on a whole marathon, there are other runs to enter as well. Austin and Thomas from Sioux Falls Sports Authority are in the studio with the details.

[