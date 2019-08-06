Singer-Songwriter Mark Mackey Makes the Most of a Stop in Sioux Falls with Lanco

The up-and-coming Nashville recording artist offers live venue with Local TV

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Mark Mackey is going places, literally, with his music.

Not only is the up-and-comer making quite a name for himself as a singer and songwriter, the Nashville-based musician is traveling the nation and world and having a ball, as he fights for a spot on the charts.

Mackey stopped by the KDLT News Studio the morning after opening for Lanco at the Sioux Empire Fair. Below is the song he featured live on Tuesday morning.