Sioux Falls Breaks Ground on New Main Pump Station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken was joined by city officials today to break ground on a new sanitary sewer pump station. The event was virtual and members of the community were encouraged to watch via livestream on Facebook.

Mayor Ten Haken said, “This lift station, I would argue is the most critical piece of infrastructure in the whole city.”

The new facility will be able to process up to 65 million gallons of wastewater per day which is three times what the old one processes on average per day. Along with Ten Haken, Director of Public Works Mark Cotter spoke at the event as well as Bob Mundt, CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, and Principal Engineer Ryan Johnson.

City officials said that updating the old pump station would have cost almost as much as building the brand new one for $24.4 million.

“We didn’t have that capacity or that area to build in additional capacity. so it was an easy decision to go from rehabbing the existing to build new,” said Principal Engineer Ryan Johnson.

The new pump station is set to finish in the fall of 2021.