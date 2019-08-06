Sioux Falls Police Give More Details on Domestic Assault Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are releasing more details on the domestic assault incident led to an hours-long standoff with authorities in central Sioux Falls on Monday.

The incident started Monday morning around 7:30 at a home on West 22nd Street. Authorities say 25-year-old Jared Hamilton punched two relatives in the face, then stole a phone when they tried to call for help. Police say he also threatened them with a kitchen knife.

The two victims were able to get away and call police.

Police learned the suspect had a weapon and called SWAT. The standoff lasted for about four hours.

Hamilton is charged with aggravated domestic assault and interfering with emergency communications.