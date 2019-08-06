State Calls ‘Expert Witnesses’ In Frias Trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The trial of murder and manslaughter suspect Manuel Frias continued in Minnehaha County court today.

Both the state and defense are laying out their versions of what led to the deaths of Samuel Crockett and Cory Zephier the morning of January 5th, 2018.

Today, a number of expert witnesses took to the stand in an attempt to paint a clear picture of the crime scene and the process of the investigation, to the jury.

An officer who located Frias, who had been on the run for weeks after the shooting, was the first witness questioned. The state asked him about his role in finding Frias, and what exactly happened the night he was found in South Sioux City.

A forensic specialist with Sioux Falls Police was then brought to the stand.

She was one of the initial investigators on the morning of January 5th. She explained to the jury what she saw, her process of identifying evidence, what she decided was evidence, and various search warrants she executed.

The forensic specialist who conducted autopsy’s on both Samuel Crockett and Cory Zephier also testified, as well as another specialist who took DNA swabs from Manuel Frias. Two employees of the state’s forensic lab were also called.

The trial is expected to wrap up Wednesday, August 14th. It’ll then go to the jury for deliberations.