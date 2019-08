Today: FEMA Disaster Assistance Registration Deadline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A reminder that today is the deadline to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA.

If you were impacted by the winter storm or spring flooding you can register by calling 1-800-621-3362, online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by visiting a disaster center.