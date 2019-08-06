Unknown Future for Bowden Youth Center Building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s no secret that Sioux Falls needs more housing. But, a developer and a preservation group are clashing over a new project.

Preservation Sioux Falls has a mission to celebrate historical architecture. They say the Bowden Youth Center building in downtown is special.

“This is a building that was built out of superior materials, superior methods, it can be fixed, it can be restored, and it can last a long time,” says Preservation Sioux Falls Founder Rachael Meyerink.

Developer Lloyd Companies plans to demolish the building in favor of a 35 unit apartment building. They say the tenants will have an income of 60% of the median average or lower. Lloyd says the project will give people an affordable housing option.

Preservation Sioux Falls, however, disagrees.

“It’s not just about this building, but what it does for the community, and what it could be for the community in years to come,” continues Meyerink.

When one first looks at the building, they may not be able to see its true worth.

“People at city hall, architects, developers need to be creative and need to be invested in the history of Sioux Falls and recognize that these are limited commodity here, and not something that we should send to the dumpster.”

Meyerink urges for developers to look for other areas to build apartments.

She says this way, the Bowden Youth Center building will be able to better serve the community.

“Affordable housing is a wonderful, worthy thing, and something that we do need. I just want to call attention to is that the best use of this land and this building to turn into into ruble and to erase it.”

The future of the Bowden Youth Center building is uncertain. Plans for the building’s demolition will make their way to city officials this week.