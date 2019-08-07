Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today is Ag Appreciation Day and thousands showed up to the Sioux Empire Fair this morning to celebrate.

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event and handed out 7,000 meal tickets. From 11am-1pm today farmers and ranchers were served lunch, enjoyed live music, and free admission to the fair.

More than 300 volunteers helped serve lunch including the KDLT News team. Nearly 200 businesses and organizations helped sponsor the day at the fair, as a way to say “thank you” to the agriculture industry.

“It’s just a simple thank you to our farmers and ranchers. Maybe a day that they can come out to the fair, they get free gate admission,” said Holly Rader with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s a nice day to bring out the whole entire farm family and have a good day at the fair and also have a free meal along the way.”

Volunteers were serving pork sandwiches and say that the extra food will be donated to Tallgrass Recovery in Sioux Falls.