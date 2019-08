Auto Body Technician

Art's Body Shop

Job Location:

Eureka, SD

Job Description:

Top salary, updated working environment. Job security-jobs lined up to 2020. Shop has reputation of turning out good jobs.

Job Requirements:

Auto body repair, painting and glass replacement.

Contact Information:

Art’s Body Shop

Eureka, South Dakota

605-284-2524

Ask for Tim Serr (Owner)