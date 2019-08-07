Burke, South Dakota Damaged in Tuesday Night Storm

BURKE, S.D. – The community of Burke, South Dakota is cleaning up Wednesday after a strong storm ripped through the area on Tuesday evening.

The city of Burke reports major damage to the city’s Civic Center, High School and gym, Lumber Yard and various houses. There are reports of downed power lines and trees.

The Burke Fire Department is asking people to stay home as they work at trying to get the streets open.

Former State Senator Billie Sutton, from Burke, has set up a GoFundMe page for donations: gf.me/u/umb454