CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: Renner Drops First Game to Oshkosh (WI), 4-3

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Click the viewfinder for highlights!

Game Recap:

Today was day one of the central plains regional legion tournament—and for the South Dakota state “A” champion Renner it had to feel like a little bit of a home game against the Wisconsin state winner Oshkosh

It was a beautiful day at the Bird Cage.

Bottom of the 1st, Oshkosh Eli Berndt hits a ball to center and its over the outfielders head.

One run will come into score but Renner leads 2-1 after the 1st inning.

Top of the 3rd, Renner’s Nick Hoekstra doubles to the wall in left, CJ Stuckel comes around to score and Renner is now up 3-1.

Oshkosh with a big 3rd inning, Berndt again doubles to the corner and he brings in another run, Oshkosh scores 3 in the 3rd and they win 4-3.

