CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: Renner Drops First Game to Oshkosh (WI), 4-3
SIOUX FALLS, SD— Click the viewfinder for highlights!
Game Recap:
Today was day one of the central plains regional legion tournament—and for the South Dakota state “A” champion Renner it had to feel like a little bit of a home game against the Wisconsin state winner Oshkosh
It was a beautiful day at the Bird Cage.
Bottom of the 1st, Oshkosh Eli Berndt hits a ball to center and its over the outfielders head.
One run will come into score but Renner leads 2-1 after the 1st inning.
Top of the 3rd, Renner’s Nick Hoekstra doubles to the wall in left, CJ Stuckel comes around to score and Renner is now up 3-1.
Oshkosh with a big 3rd inning, Berndt again doubles to the corner and he brings in another run, Oshkosh scores 3 in the 3rd and they win 4-3.
Click the view finder to see highlights.