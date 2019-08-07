CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: Sioux Falls West Loses in a Walk-off to Edina (MN), 8-7

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Click the viewfinder for highlights!

Game Recap:

We would head to the nightcap of the first day of Central Region play an exciting match-up between hosts Sioux Falls West v. Edina, Minnesota.

The hosts would start the action in the second; Mason Ohnstad finds contact.

He’d fly out to right but that’s enough to bring home the first run, West is on the board 1-0 after two.

The next inning they’d find more success Karsten Grove will fire one right up the middle of the infield and around goes another one for Sioux Falls West.

They’d leave the third inning leading 3-0.

Edina didn’t come to roll over for the hosts.

Lucas Fleming will send this one all the way to the right field corner and the fielder can’t hang on.

A run would come in and Edina has life again, now trailing 3-1.

Sioux Falls would fight fire with fire pushing the lead to 4-1 and then another as Ohnstad would put this right over the first baseman and West would extend their lead to 5-1 after five.

Edina would respond in the bottom of the 7th with the game tied at 7-7, Andrew Enck hits a walk-off single to defeat Sioux Falls West 8-7.