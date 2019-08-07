Coyotes Believe Depth Will Be Key This Season

USD is returning 12 seniors from last year

VERMILLION, SD— With a little more than three weeks till their first game, the USD football team met the media today in Vermillion.

Though the Coyotes only have 12 seniors, they do have several returning starters like quarterback Austin Simmons and All-American defensive end Darrin Greenfield.

In his fourth year, Bob Nielson is confident in the newcomers and believes they’ve got a deep enough team to contend for a playoff spot.

“We got a lot of experience in some positions,” said Nielson. “Maybe not quite as much in some others. But you talk about being young and being young is a good thing when you have guys that have potential to be good and we do.”

“We don’t have a lot of senior necessarily,” said Austin Simmons, USD senior quarterback. “But, we have enough guys in position with experience that we got what we need.”

“I think the first day that we come, we’re going to punch in the mouth as fast as we can and just do what we got to do to get that win,” said Dakari Allen, USD senior wide receiver.

The Coyotes open the season August 31st against Montana in a Dakota Dome that’s going to look very different this fall.

Renovations to add permanent seating, suites and locker rooms is well underway but won’t be ready until 2020, so the Dome will only seat about 5,500 this season.