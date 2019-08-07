Hy-Vee Sanford Legends Reach New Record in Grant Funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends raised the largest amount in grant funds yet.

The charitable organization will be giving out $255,000 in charitable grants this year. The funds support sporting organizations in the area.

Applicants can be any schools, teams, cities, or individuals. The organizations says it’s important to invest early in youth organizations.

“I just think that the area of Sioux Falls has really bought into the fact that kids can grow from an event like this,” said Legends Co-founder Tim Stupka.

Since 2005, the organization has given back over $2 million in grants. To apply, visit legendsforkids.com. All applications are due by August 23.