Part-Time Automotive Sales Representative

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is seeking a part-time technological-savvy and customer service-oriented individual to be Part-time Sales Consultant.

The schedule for this position is Saturdays 8:00am-6:00pm. Starting wage is $12-16/hour based on experience.

This role if heavily focused on customer service and assisting with the sale of vehicles. You don’t have to have automotive experience to be successful, but you should have experience providing exceptional customer service.

Responsibilities

-Commit to becoming an expert and gain in-depth knowledge of our brand’s vehicles accessories and technology

-Give customers in depth information on owner’s manual and warranty

-Demonstrate features of the vehicle, show the customer navigation and Bluetooth features

-Follow up with customers to ensure complete satisfaction

-Dealership orientation welcome tour – introducing customers to the various points of interest of the dealership

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Prior experience working with customers and providing an exceptional experience

-Steady work history and the commitment to starting a new career

-Outgoing personality with expertise at developing relationships (i.e., a “people person”)

-Excellent appearance, verbal/written communication, strong negotiation and presentation skills

-Valid Driver’s License/Acceptable driving record

-The ideal candidate must have a strong desire to succeed.

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=17703&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C

