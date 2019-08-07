Senator Thune Weighs in on Recent Shootings, Gun Legislation

(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune also weighed in on potential gun legislation.

Thune says his office has received several calls from South Dakotans on both sides of the issue, those in favor of new gun laws and those concerned about their second amendment rights.

“That’s the fine line we have to try and navigate. We’ll see what we can come up with. There are some of these discussions about potential red flag legislation. You just want to make sure there’s appropriate due process in anything that you do. If they are a danger and we can find that out ahead of time and prevent something like this from happening. We ought to do what we can,” said Thune.

Thune says the focus right now should be on solutions that will deal with people who are becoming radicalized on social media.