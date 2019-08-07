Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Murder Charge

SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls man is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a Vermillion resident.

Sioux Falls Police said Christopher Michael Wood, 25, is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st degree manslaughter, attempted robbery and simple assault charges.

Those charges stem from the death of a 25-year-old Vermillion resident, who died Wednesday at a Sioux Falls hospital from stab wounds.

According to police, the stabbing happened near 18th Street and Sycamore Ave. Wood was booked in the Minnehaha County Jail just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More details are expected at Thursday morning’s police briefing.