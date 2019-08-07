State Rests Case in Sioux Falls Murder Suspect’s Trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After calling on their last few witnesses, the state has rested their case against Manuel Frias.

It’s now up to the defense to convince the jury that the murder suspect was actually acting in self-defense.

A firearm examiner and a detective with Sioux Falls Police were the final two witnesses the state called.

The examiner ran experiments trying to find out who shot which gun during the altercation that claimed the lives of Samuel Crockett and Cory Zephier. He says Crockett’s gun was used to shoot Cory Zephier. He also couldn’t fully determine but says there’s a “strong likelihood” that Manuel Frias’ gun was used to shoot Crockett.

Detective Pat Mertis laid out a timeline of events, from the initial gunshot call, to after Frias was apprehended.

The state played four audio recordings of Frias, while he was incarcerated in South Sioux City. In one recording, he denied planning the alleged robbery. Saying, in part, “it was no robbery, I don’t rob people.”

In another recording, Frias says he was trying to talk Cory Zephier out of a robbery. The state argues it’s this robbery in question, but the defense says it’s a separate robbery in Minneapolis, where Zephier was living at the time.

In another recording, Frias says he “could’ve died,” and is glad he had his gun on him.

The jury was excused until tomorrow. That’s when the defense will be calling its witnesses.

There will be no court on Friday. Proceedings will continue Monday, August 12th.