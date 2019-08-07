The Banquet: Sprinkler Malfunction Ruins Roughly $15K Worth of Food

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Banquet in Sioux Falls is in cleanup mode after a fire sprinkler malfunction ruined roughly $15,000 worth of food.

Last Thursday, a sprinkler head popped off and doused a walk-in freezer. The damage was limited to the freezer but it did ruin much-neede foods like ham and turkey, which were donated during the holidays.

Meanwhile, the staff has since reworked about three weeks worth of menus that feed upwards of 600 people a day.

The Banquet is in needs of meats like turkey, ham, and hamburger. They will be able to accept those donations starting next week.