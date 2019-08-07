Tornado Leaves Trail of Damage Through Burke

Burke, S.D.– Folks in Burke felt the brunt of last night’s storm. Strong winds damaged homes, buildings and even the middle and high school. Although the damage is significant, there have only been two non-life threatening injuries.



The amount of damage that was done in so little of time came as a surprise to many in the community.

"The intensity was kind of a surprise to us. They were talking severe thunder storms and hail. We Didn't get much of the hail but we got a little more than the 60 MPH winds," says Mayor Tom Glover. "Oh my Goodness. Yeah, it's hard to even describe your emotions it was tough," says Janiene Wilson, a Burke resident. A tornado hit the town around 10:30 pm Tuesday night. Knocking power lines down and leaving the entire town without power. This morning, they began to take in the damage it left behind. The civic center, known as the social hub of the community, was ripped from wall to wall.

“It’s going to be a tremendous loss to the community,” says one community member. The school suffered so much damage that officials say it will affect the date school will start again. As for the Burke Building Center,”They had two separate buildings, one housed their lumber and one held their hardware. They’re both totally, I mean there’s nothing there,” says the community member.