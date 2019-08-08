$4M Settlement Reached in Copper Lounge Building Collapse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The construction company and developer at the center of the Copper Lounge building collapse have agreed on a $4 million settlement.

Under the terms of the settlement, nearly $3.5 million would be split between the families of Ethan McMahon and Emily Fodness.

Fodness was rescued after hours of being trapped under debris.

According to the settlement, Hultgren Construction’s insurance will pay $2 million of the settlement and Legacy Development’s insurance will pay $1 million.