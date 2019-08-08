DII National Softball Champion Augie to be Recognized at Twins Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD—A baseball game always starts the same way; with the first pitch.

But at the Twins versus Cleveland game tomorrow that tradition is going to have a little bit of a hometown feel.

The Augustana softball team is going to be recognized at the game for winning the DII Softball National Championship this past season, and head coach Gretta Melsted gets the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

Melsted, with help from the Augie baseball staff, has been preparing for her solo moment on the mound.

“I think you almost hope that you don’t bounce it in there or something like that or throw it way off,” said Gretta. “I’m just excited. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm tomorrow.