MLB Will Play at Field of Dreams in 2020

DYERSVILLE, IA… The movie Field of Dreams came out 30 years ago and is an all-time favorite of many. A ballpark was built in a cornfield in Iowa and it attracted ball players from the early 1900’s. It’s been a tourist attraction ever since. But in 2020 it will get even busier because they are building an actual stadium next to the existing field that will sit between 8,000 and 14,000 and next year the White Sox and Yankees will play a real game there. One of the coaches from the Dubuque, IA legion team who is in Sioux Falls for the Central Plains Region, is a groundskeeper at the site and worked on building it 30 years ago. This will be a much bigger project says Mike Gehl…”Just a year from now, August 20th is the first game there so they’ll be working through the winter. It’s gonna be awesome! There will be more and more coming out all the time…”