Police: Drug Rip Led to Stabbing Death of 25-Year-Old Vermillion Man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is facing murder and manslaughter charges after police say he fatally stabbed a Vermillion man during a drug rip on Wednesday.

25-year-old Christopher Michael Wood is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted robbery, and simple assault.

Wood is charged in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Zachery Barta from Vermillion. Police say the stabbing took place near 18th Street and Sycamore Avenue and is the result of a drug deal turned drug rip.

24-year-old Shereena Tashina Jones, 35-year-old Gary Lee Bordeaux, and 28-year-old Joseph Paul Andrews were also arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Police say SWAT activity in the South Lyons Avenue area and other police activity on North Cliff throughout the day were in connection to the homicide investigation.

Police believe additional charges may be coming at a later date.

