Renner Advances, West Eliminated at Central Plains Region

Renner Advances, West Eliminated at Central Plains Region

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Renner Royals built a big lead and then held on to beat Dubuque 10-8 at the Central Plains Region Tournament at SF Stadium. Daulton Vanderloo paced the offense with 3 hits and 4 RBI’s in the victory. Head coach Jack VanLeur was happy to see his team find a way to when when they weren’t playing their best baseball. “I’m really proud of the way the boys have played. You know the way we won games in the state tournament was clean defensively, throwing a lot of strikes and then just getting a big timely hit when we needed it. And so far in this tournament we haven’t played that way but the nice thing about this team is that they are very resilient and they’re able to win these games in so many different ways…”

SF West was held to just 2 hits against Fargo and saw their season end after a 13-1 loss. John Rogers had an RBI double in the 5th inning for the host team of the tournament.