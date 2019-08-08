Rudolph Glad To Be Back With Vikings

EAGAN, MN… There was plenty of speculation during the off season that Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph would be traded. But the team eventually re-signed him to an extension much to the delight of the Rudolph who’s played his entire career in Minnesota and become firmly entrenched in the community. “And I just say I’m just glad they kept me. It’s one thing for me to want to stay but it’s a 2-way street and they have to want to keep me so that’s always my answer with the thumbs up is that I’m glad they kept me…”

He could make a terrific combination at tight end with rookie Irv Smith out of Alabama. The Vikings open the pre-season Friday night against the New Orleans Saints.