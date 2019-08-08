Sioux Falls Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is in jail tonight accused of murder.

Police arrested Christopher Wood yesterday after a short chase near 13th and Duluth. He is accused of stabbing Zachary Barta to death during a drug deal gone bad.

The SWAT team assisted in the arrest due to the serious nature of the case.

Police also arrested Shereena Jones, Joseph Andrews, and Gary Bordeaux in connection to the case.

Lt. Michael Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police says, “I do believe that there will be additional charges that will be coming out of this case at a later date, but we’re still actively investigating this incident.”

Wood was arrested for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted robbery and simple assault.