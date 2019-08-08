Violent Crime in Sioux Falls Becoming a Bigger Problem?

As the population climbs, Officer Sam Clemens says some overall growth is expected

Officer Sam Clemens, with the Sioux Falls Police Department spoke Thursday with KDLT News Today, in light of a recent spate of gun violence within the city.

While recent reports would have many believing crime is on the rise locally, especially violent crimes, Clemens said overall crime numbers are actually down, and he and his fellow officers want to reassure residents this is largely still an incredibly safe city. The department, alongside city officials and other law enforcement agencies, neighborhood associations and additional community partners, are doing all they can to stay ahead of the curve as the population rises. And Clemens reminds residents how they can be a part of the solution in keeping Sioux Falls safe.