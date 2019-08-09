Augie Softball Takes Over Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS, MN— The Augustana Vikings softball team took-over target field tonight, as the twins recognized the team tonight for winning their 2nd softball national championship.

Head coach Gretta Melsted was bestowed with the honor of throwing out the pitch, which came with some perks like her own twins jersey and an official major league baseball.

Melsted says she was training for her solo moment on the mound for quite a while.

“You know for the last four months; I been throwing every single day,” said Melsted. “No. I haven’t done anything expect throwing yesterday off the mound on that little video.”

