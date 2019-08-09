CENTRAL REGIONAL TOURNAMENT: Renner Survives Late Game Heroics From Edina, 6-5

Renner survives and advances to day 4 Central Regional Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Renner has been living by the phrase “win or go home” for a couple of days now at the Central Plains Regional tournament.

Even though the team hasn’t been playing to their potential, Coach Jack Van Leur still believes his team will find ways to win.

“The way we won games in the state tournament was clean defensively, throwing strikes, and getting a big timely hit when we needed it,” said Van Luer. “So far this tournament we haven’t played that way. But, the nice thing about this team is they’re very resilient and they’re able to win these games in so many different ways.”

Renner would live up to their coach’s words, as they held off a comeback effort from Edina to advance to day 4 of the tournament.

Click the view finder to see the highlights!