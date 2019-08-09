Man Arrested in Death of Brookings 3-Year-Old Moved to Different Jail

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



A man connected to the starvation death of a three-year-old Brookings girl has been transferred to a different jail.

Robert Price Jr. is no longer listed as an inmate in the Brookings County Jail.

According to the Sheriff, Price was sent to the Faulk County Jail in Faulkton because they “had no room for him” in Brookings.

Price will likely be held in Faulkton until a short time before November 20th, when his jury trial is scheduled to begin.